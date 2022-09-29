FIRST ALERT: Hurricane, Storm Surge warnings issued for Grand Strand, impacts from Ian arrive early Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ian is a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. We now are under a HURRICANE WARNING & STORM SURGE WARNING as Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina as a Category one hurricane.

LATEST UPDATE

At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 80.4 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the north is expected late today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night.

On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Ian is expected to become a hurricane again this evening and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid weakening forecast after landfall. Ian is a large cyclone.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center. A NOAA CMAN station at the Saint Johns County pier in Saint Augustine Beach recently reported a sustained wind of 53 mph and a gust of 61 mph. A WeatherSTEM station reported a gust of 74 mph was reported at Marineland, Florida. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin over the Hurricane Warning area starting early Friday, with tropical storm conditions beginning overnight.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Ian will push off the east coast of Florida by late Thursday and then back over to the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane conditions are expected to arrive in the Grand Strand by early Friday morning. Hurricane conditions with gusts over 70 mph will be possible throughout the day. Majority of the gusts will range from 50-60 mph.

RAIN

Heavy rainfall will be the main threat from Ian from late tonight through Friday. Lighter rain is likely to begin this evening and turn heavier through the day on Friday. By Friday morning through Friday night, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will rotate in off the Atlantic. These bands will be capable of dropping locally very heavy rain at times. The rainfall forecast now shows an average of 4 to 6 inches now expected along the Grand Strand with 3 to 5 inches likely for most inland areas. While major river flooding is not expected from this rainfall, flash flooding could develop during the heaviest downpours.

WIND

With Ian becoming much stronger prior to landfall and crossing over Florida in a shorter amount of time, it will be a bit stronger as it pushes back into the Atlantic late Thursday and the into the South Carolina Low Country on Friday. The forecast calls for Ian to be a Category one hurricane at the time of landfall.

While the strongest winds will be confined to the SC Low Country and through Georgetown County, gusts of 50-60 mph will be likely across most of the region. A few gusts of 65-70 mph or higher will be possible across Georgetown County and the Grand Strand.

TORNADO

As we often see with the remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes, the risk of isolated tornadoes will likely develop by Friday afternoon and evening.

Bands of thunderstorms rotating onshore from the Atlantic will have the ability to rotate and produce an isolated tornado or two at times. The most likely time frame is from Friday afternoon into Friday evening before the risk quickly shuts down early Saturday morning.

COASTAL FLOODING

Strong onshore winds will result in a minor storm surge at times and minor coastal flooding will be likely at the times of high tide from Thursday through Friday. Minor coastal flooding will be possible on Thursday well ahead of Ian. The highest water level rises will likely happen on Friday when the strongest on shore will develop. Flooded streets are likely in the areas prone to coastal flooding from Cherry Grove to Garden City Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet.

