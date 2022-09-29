‘Don’t be out if you don’t need to be’: Horry County water rescue crews ready to help during Ian

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are keeping their eyes on the shore as Hurricane Ian makes landfall Friday morning.

A Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning are both in effect up and down the Grand Strand, while inland areas are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

As a result, at least 50 Horry County rescue crews are preparing to help when needed with no mandatory evacuations ordered.

The Garden City area saw some flooding Friday, with Atlantic Avenue essentially underwater. Horry County officials are expecting to close roads as flooding gets worse through Friday.

Randy Webster, Horry County Assistant Administrator for Public Safety, is urging people to stay off the road - but also to be vigilant and careful if they do have to drive.

“Is a very dangerous situation and we need to make sure folks don’t go driving around barricades,” he said. “Don’t be out if you don’t need to be. Just be prepared if there are power outages for long periods of time, Don’t run generators indoors. You know all those small safety things.”

Horry County beach patrols monitored the beaches as waves continued to rise Thursday, with other local leaders urging people to stay out of the water.

Webster said coastal flooding can also impact those living inland as well.

“As this coastal flooding event and as the surge is starting to move up through the rivers, it will eventually get to our area. It will not allow it to drain as quickly as it normally would. It will be a more impact as we get more rain. It will take a little bit longer,” said Webster.

First responders will be on the road helping those in need as Horry County moves to OPCON 1 at 9 a.m. Friday.

