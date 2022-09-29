Submit a Tip
Conway Medical Center will remain fully staffed during Hurricane Ian, some services will be unavailable

CMC is seeing an increase in testing as well as positive testing rates.
CMC is seeing an increase in testing as well as positive testing rates.(wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand prepares for Hurricane Ian, Conway Medical Center announced that it would remain fully staffed before, during and after the storm.

CMC said it would actively monitor the weather threat and make preparations, but it is not in an evacuation zone so it will continue to provide care to the community.

Some of the hospital services will be closed on Friday, Sept. 30 which include the following:

  • CMC Outpatient Services including Surgery
  • CMC Endoscopy
  • CMC Rehabilitation Services
  • CMC primary care, pediatric, and specialty physician

Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County

