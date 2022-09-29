Conway Medical Center will remain fully staffed during Hurricane Ian, some services will be unavailable

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand prepares for Hurricane Ian, Conway Medical Center announced that it would remain fully staffed before, during and after the storm.

CMC said it would actively monitor the weather threat and make preparations, but it is not in an evacuation zone so it will continue to provide care to the community.

Some of the hospital services will be closed on Friday, Sept. 30 which include the following:

CMC Outpatient Services including Surgery

CMC Endoscopy

CMC Rehabilitation Services

CMC primary care, pediatric, and specialty physician

