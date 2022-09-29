Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chef Swap at the Beach premieres this Saturday on The Cooking Channel

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll have the chance to see some of your favorite local restaurants on a national stage.

Chef Swap at the Beach will feature 12 Myrtle Beach area chefs. The six episode series kicks off on Saturday, October 1st at 7pm.

Come along with us as we find out what you can expect!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

