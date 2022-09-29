Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rising interest rates and high prices are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

It’s bad news for CarMax, the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

CarMax reported Thursday its earnings plunged more than 50%, as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company blamed high car prices fueled by inflation, climbing interest rates, and low consumer confidence.

Car prices have been climbing steadily for the past two years, as a shortage of parts, particularly computer chips, has limited supply amid strong consumer demand.

Used car prices are also up nearly 50% from August 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are now under a hurricane warning for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane, Storm Surge warnings issued for Grand Strand, impacts from Ian arrive early Friday
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s landfall
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County

Latest News

LIVE TROPICS NOW (2:30 PM) | Sept. 29, 2022
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.
Feeling stressed? Study suggests your dog knows