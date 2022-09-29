1 killed in Conway-area crash, coroner says
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Tuesday.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 48-year-old Arthur James King died in a single-vehicle wreck on Dongola Highway.
Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 5:10 p.m.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Say with WMBF News for updates.
