1 killed in Conway-area crash, coroner says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Tuesday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 48-year-old Arthur James King died in a single-vehicle wreck on Dongola Highway.

Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 5:10 p.m.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

