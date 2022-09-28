WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 6
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been shaken up this week due to Hurricane Ian.
Games scheduled for Friday have either been moved up to Wednesday and Thursday or pushed back until Monday.
Check back to this page for final score updates throughout the remainder of the week.
WEDNESDAY
Aynor at Manning
St. James at Conway
North Myrtle Beach at Wilson
Sumter at Socastee
West Florence at Myrtle Beach
Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville
Waccamaw at Georgetown
Dillon at Loris
Hemingway at East Clarendon
THURSDAY
South Florence at Hartsville
Lake City at Crestwood
Lamar at Latta
Mullins at Lee Central
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson
Marlboro County at Darlington
Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy
MONDAY
Marion at Andrews
Lake View at Green Sea-Floyds
