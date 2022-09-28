WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 6

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been shaken up this week due to Hurricane Ian.

Games scheduled for Friday have either been moved up to Wednesday and Thursday or pushed back until Monday.

Check back to this page for final score updates throughout the remainder of the week.

WEDNESDAY

Aynor at Manning

St. James at Conway

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson

Sumter at Socastee

West Florence at Myrtle Beach

Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville

Waccamaw at Georgetown

Dillon at Loris

Hemingway at East Clarendon

THURSDAY

South Florence at Hartsville

Lake City at Crestwood

Lamar at Latta

Mullins at Lee Central

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson

Marlboro County at Darlington

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy

MONDAY

Marion at Andrews

Lake View at Green Sea-Floyds

