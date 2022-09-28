Submit a Tip
South Strand emergency responders prepare for Hurricane Ian

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of South Carolina, first responders are taking action to prepare for the severe weather.

That’s why The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department is telling people to avoid any flooded areas.

“Do not walk in water that you cannot see the bottom of,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto “Anytime there is a warning or suggestion to move away from the shore areas or the coastline or if there’s a high tide coming in with the storm surge, do your due diligence and move inland.”

Kosto said he’s their department is on alert status, which means they are getting their Disaster Response Team together.

That includes calling in more crews to help assist the areas of the South Strand.

“We’re getting food supplies in case we have to call back personnel. Our personnel are preparing their families and home in case they have to come back for a recall,” said Kosto. “But, at this time we’re in alert status, seeing what comes about, keeping an eye on the storm, keeping an eye on the track of the storm.”

He said their department is keeping a close eye on the storm and what specific areas they may need to assist in.

