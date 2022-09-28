Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean

An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.(NASA Earth Observatory)
By HNN Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A tiny new island cropped up earlier this month in the Pacific Ocean.

Scientists said it’s not expected to be around for very long but has quickly grown in size.

The island sits on the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands.

NASA Earth Observatory said a submerged volcano created the island as it spewed lava, steam and ash.

The land emerged just 11 hours after the volcano began erupting, but officials said the island quickly grew in size.

The land mass was around 1 acre on Sept. 14. Nearly a week later, it grew to stretch around 6 acres. Now, it has reached a little over 8.5 acres.

NASA’s Earth Observatory said the new island is located northeast of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, an active undersea volcano whose explosive eruption in January was so big it could be seen from space.

Scientists said islands formed by submarine volcanoes are typically short-lived, but some do stick around for a while longer.

A 12-day eruption of Late’iki Volcano in 2020 created an island that washed away in two months, KHNL reported. Other eruptions have created islands with cliffs up to 70 meters high.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make landfall as a dangerous category 4 hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Ian an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, impacts to spread into the Carolinas
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Parents concerned after schools in Horry County did not lockdown during deadly shooting 1 mile away
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
(Source: MGN)
Woman wins $3M ‘over-serving’ lawsuit against now-closed Atlantic Beach bar
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County
.
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 501 near Marion County
.
VIDEO: Possible tornado hits FL apartment complex
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Surf Park to begin construction