Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

McMaster, state emergency leaders holding news conference Wednesday on Ian’s impacts

Governor Henry McMaster talks about Hurricane Ian
Governor Henry McMaster talks about Hurricane Ian
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Ian and the storm’s impacts on the state.

He will be joined by state emergency management leaders to talk about the catastrophic hurricane that is now bearing down on Florida.

HURRICANE IAN | Latest updates on Hurricane Ian’s track and impacts

The news conference is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

Hurricane Ian remains a powerful hurricane and has already produced the third-highest storm surge on record in Key West, Florida.

Ian is now a Category 4 hurricane and has been close to reaching Category 5 status.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the Grand Strand.

Horry County has also declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian hitting the Carolinas.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

The localized state of emergency adopts emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people in our area.

In conjunction, the Horry County Emergency Management Department will move to OPCON 2 (Level 2 Operation Condition) at 9 a.m. Thursday, which means the county will be operating in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make landfall as a dangerous category 4 hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Ian an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, Tropical Storm warnings are now in effect for the Grand Strand
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Parents concerned after schools in Horry County did not lockdown during deadly shooting 1 mile away
(Source: MGN)
Woman wins $3M ‘over-serving’ lawsuit against now-closed Atlantic Beach bar
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Restaurant gears up for Hurricane Ian after flooding earlier this year
.
VIDEO: LIVE. TROPICS. NOW | Hurricane Ian 12 p.m. update
.
VIDEO: Possible tornado hits FL apartment complex
.
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW - SEPT 28 8 A.M. UPDATE
.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Update on Hurricane Ian Sept 28, 2022