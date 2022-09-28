McMaster, state emergency leaders holding news conference Wednesday on Ian’s impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Ian and the storm’s impacts on the state.

He will be joined by state emergency management leaders to talk about the catastrophic hurricane that is now bearing down on Florida.

The news conference is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

Hurricane Ian remains a powerful hurricane and has already produced the third-highest storm surge on record in Key West, Florida.

Ian is now a Category 4 hurricane and has been close to reaching Category 5 status.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the Grand Strand.

Horry County has also declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian hitting the Carolinas.

The localized state of emergency adopts emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people in our area.

In conjunction, the Horry County Emergency Management Department will move to OPCON 2 (Level 2 Operation Condition) at 9 a.m. Thursday, which means the county will be operating in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented.

