LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

Storm closures, cancellations
Storm closures, cancellations(MGN, WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

This list will be updated as more information comes in.

GRAND STRAND

U of SC reschedules game against SC State due to Hurricane Ian impacts | The Gamecocks will take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Thursday instead of Saturday at noon.

Myrtle Beach Fire Safety Event scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at the Coastal Grand Mall postponed until Saturday, Oct. 22

PEE DEE

Florence County School District 3 announces e-learning day in preparation for Hurricane Ian | Florence County schools are preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, announcing Friday as an e-learning day.

The Humane Society of Marlboro County will be closed this Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1 due to heavy rainfall and winds expected from Hurricane Ian. Staff will still be on site to feed and clean.

