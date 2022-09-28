Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped from a facility in Indian Springs.(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities say an inmate serving a life sentence has escaped from a correctional facility outside of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said a medium-security inmate named Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, about 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Officials said they determined the inmate was missing during a 7 a.m. scheduled count on Tuesday, and escape procedures were initiated that currently remain in effect.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his office was informed by the corrections department about the escape. He said Duarte-Herrera may have been missing since the weekend and called his escape “unacceptable.”

According to the department, Duarte-Herrera is serving a life sentence for murder with a deadly weapon. He arrived at the facility in 2010.

Authorities described Duarte-Herrera as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall at 135 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and no tattoos.

Nevada correctional authorities said a retake warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herreras was urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large and dangerous Hurricane Ian is closing in on southwest Florida.
FIRST ALERT: Ian now an extremely dangerous hurricane, impacts to spread into the Carolinas starting Friday
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Parents concerned after schools in Horry County did not lockdown during deadly shooting 1 mile away
Cole Cooper
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Surf Park to begin construction
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds
.
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian potential impact on Fall Bike Rally
Surfside Beach Town Council (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach council discuss how to spend American Rescue Plan funds
Large and dangerous Hurricane Ian is closing in on southwest Florida.
FIRST ALERT: Ian now an extremely dangerous hurricane, impacts to spread into the Carolinas starting Friday