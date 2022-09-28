Submit a Tip
Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

County to moves to OPCON 2
State of emergency(mgn)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council declares a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall Wednesday.

The localized state of emergency adopts emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people in our area.

The declaration goes into effect at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, and remains in effect for sixty (60) days unless sooner terminated by resolution by County Council.

Click here to review the ordinance.

In conjunction, the Horry County Emergency Management Department will move to OPCON 2 (Level 2 Operation Condition) on Thursday at 9:00 a.m., meaning the county will be operating in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented. 

County officials have begun discussions with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, coastal communities including local municipalities, and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not currently activated, however, Horry County Emergency Management will continue to keep the public aware of changes in the forecast and appropriate action will be taken as necessary. Should the Emergency Operations Center activate, the Emergency Phone Bank will also activate at that time.

In anticipation of possible effects on Horry County from the tropical system, Horry Emergency Management wants to remind all citizens to prepare by:

  • Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
  • Bringing in or securing yard items and decorations.
  • Avoiding flooded roadways.
  • Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date hurricane information.

Additional information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycounty.org.

