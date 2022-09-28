Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm.

“I’m kind of used to it,” said Haley Shellhammer, a biker from Surf City. “It’s kind of what we grew up around,”

Shellhammer said she was determined to make the best of her time at the fall bike rally, even if she is met with a little rain.

“I mean it’s kind of depressing, but regardless we’re riding back in it,” said Shellhammer. “So we came for a good time, we’ve planned it for a while.”

250 bikers were at the kickoff event Monday hosted by Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson. Jenn DeLuca, the event coordinator, helped put on the event and said she was excited to see a similar turnout this year that she saw last year.

“Hopefully we are preparing it’s just going to be hopefully a real bad thunderstorm, rainstorm, and we’re going to move on,” said DeLuca. “As of right now, Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson and the Harley shop at the beach, we’re rolling on fingers crossed that this is not going to turn into or develop into any kind of hurricane, so for us we are plowing through.”

Other business owners shared the same sentiment.

“As a vendor, weather is not your best friend sometimes, you know what I mean?” said George Mercid, a sixth-year Bike Rally Vendor and owner of Chrome Premium Cigars. “So we’re just trying to hold on and see what’s going to go on, and go as far as we can in this rally until maybe we’ll have to pack up and head to the next show.”

That next show is in Daytona Beach, which could see much more wind and rain from Ian.

Meanwhile, riders are ready to ride out through the storm.

“We’re probably going to get a little rained out, but bikers are tough guys, they’ll ride it out,” said John Gitto, a Myrtle Beach resident. “They’ll ride in the rain. we’ve done it, so we get around.”

As of now, events for Bike Week Fall Rally will continue throughout the week.

