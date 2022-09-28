Get a taste of authentic European food and even some local bites at Carolina Cheese and Provisions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Cheese and Provisions specializes in imported European cheeses and charcuterie as well as local provisions.

They offer a variety of sandwiches, salads, cheese & charcuterie boards, pickled vegetables, house made pastas, sauces, condiments, and Gelato.

Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this hidden gem in the Grand Strand.

