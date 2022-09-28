Georgetown County deputies searching for missing woman with autism

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with autism.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Janie Mihalakis was last seen Sept. 27 on Rio Vista Avenue near York Drive.

She is described as 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Her parents say she left a note around 3 p.m. which stated that she was running away.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

