Florence police make second arrest in deadly hit-and-run; searching for 3rd suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a second person in connection to a deadly hit-and-run a little over a week ago.

Quandelin Washington was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges including criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Sept. 17.

Officers were first called to Church Street for a single-car rollover crash.

About 15 minutes after responding to the call, officers were called to Ingram and Lawson streets about an unresponsive person in the roadway, where they found 26-year-old Kentrey White-Long’s body.

Investigators believe that White-Long was standing in the road after being involved in the first crash and was hit by the suspect vehicle.

During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Hollings Avenue where they seized cellphones and vehicles, along with some drugs.

Authorities believe that Quandelin Washington conspired with Zae’Kwon Washington and Devin Burgess to throw off the investigation by paying off Zae’Kwon so that he would take the fall for the deadly crash.

Zae'kwon Washington (Source: Florence Police Department)

Zae’Kwon Washington turned himself in last week. He is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact for his suspected role in the incident.

Police have also obtained arrest warrants against Devin Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact, along with a couple of drug possession charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sgt. Hart at 843-665-3191 or bhart@cityofflorence.com.

