Florence County School District 3 announces e-learning day in preparation for Hurricane Ian

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County schools are preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, announcing Friday as an e-learning day.

Florence County School District 3 announced Friday, Sept. 30 will be an e-learning day for all students due to the potential for severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

The school district said that students will receive “instructional assignments” that won’t require internet access. To be marked present for the e-learning day, students will have to turn in the assignments by Tuesday, Oct. 4.

In addition to e-learning, all academic after-school programs for Thursday, Sept. 29 will be canceled.

Changes to sports schedules include varsity football playing at Crestwood on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and varsity volleyball against Darlington and Crestwood will be played Oct. 10.

All district employees will work from home on Sept. 30.

