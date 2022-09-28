FIRST ALERT: Ian makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane; Tropical Storm warnings in effect for Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian remains a powerful hurricane and has already produced the third-highest storm surge on record in Key West, Florida.

Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a destructive Category 4 hurricane.

LATEST UPDATE

At 11 AM, the eye of Hurricane Ian was located by Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter data near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 82.8 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday.

Ian moving onshore (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning, and move onshore later.

Ian is expected to make landfall as a dangerous category 4 hurricane. (WMBF)

The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. Weakening is expected after landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The minimum central pressure is 937 mb based on Air Force Hurricane Hunter dropsonde data.

Ian is expected to make a second landfall as a tropical storm near the GA/SC line. (WMBF)

Widespread catastrophic flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across central Florida. Widespread considerable flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across portions of southern Florida through Thursday and northeast Florida, southeastern Georgia, and coastal South Carolina later this week through the weekend. Limited flash, urban, and river flooding is possible over portions of the Southeast and southern Mid-Atlantic later this week through the weekend.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Ian will make landfall as a very powerful and dangerous hurricane on the west coast of Florida later Wednesday. Destructive winds, storm surge and dangerous flooding are likely.

Hurricane Ian will make landfall as a dangerous hurricane late Wednesday. (WMBF)

Ian will weaken to a tropical storm over northern Florida on Thursday and Friday and may briefly push back into the Atlantic Ocean. Even if this happens, wind shear and dry air will keep Ian from getting stronger over the water.

Ian could briefly re-emerge over the Atlantic on Friday, but no re-strengthening is expected thanks to wind shear and dry air. (WMBF)

The weakening tropical storm will then push into South Carolina by Friday and through Saturday and weaken to a tropical depression in North Carolina by Sunday

RAIN

Heavy rainfall will be the main threat from Ian from Friday through Saturday. Lighter rain is likely to begin Thursday evening and turn heavier through the day on Friday. By Friday afternoon into Friday night, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will rotate in off the Atlantic. These bands will be capable of dropping locally very heavy rain at times. The rainfall forecast has been adjusted upwards slightly with an average of 5 to 8 inches now expected along the Grand Strand with 3 to 5 inches likely for most inland areas. While major river flooding is not expected from this rainfall, flash flooding could develop during the heaviest downpours.

Very heavy rain will be likely at times on Friday and Saturday. (WMBF)

WIND

Ian will be weakening quickly once it comes ashore, but the combination of the remnants of Ian with high pressure to the north will result in gusty winds at times Friday and Saturday. Damaging winds are not expected, but gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible for most of the region. A few gusts to 45 mph will be possible along the beachfront especially Friday afternoon through Friday night. These winds could lead to an isolated power outage or two in a few locations.

Gusty winds will develop late Thursday through Friday night. (WMBF)

TORNADO

As we often see with the remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes, the risk of isolated tornadoes will likely develop by Friday into Saturday.

Rain bands pushing on shore on Friday will bring a risk of excessive rainfall and isolated tornadoes. (WMBF)

Bands of thunderstorms rotating onshore from the Atlantic will have the ability to rotate and produce an isolated tornado or two at times. The most likely time frame is from Friday afternoon into Friday night before the risk quickly shuts down early Saturday.

A few isolated tornadoes will be possible Friday through early Saturday. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

Onshore winds around the remnants of Ian will turn strong and gusty at times. This will result in higher than normal water levels and coastal flooding could develop around the time of high tide from Friday through Saturday. Coastal flooding could reach moderate levels during the high tide Friday afternoon and evening.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide on Friday and Saturday. (WMBF)

