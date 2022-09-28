Conway unveils new rescue truck ahead of Hurricane Ian

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway added a new rescue truck to its fleet, ready for service ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The former military vehicle, purchased with FEMA funds, initially cost $1,500, with an additional cost to have it painted with the city decal.

“We purchased the vehicle through an agreement with the South Carolina Forestry Commission. It’s a surplus vehicle, that came from the military, so it’s able to drive through high waters or rough terrain,” said Chief Le Hendrick of Conway Fire Department.

Hendrick says the truck can be used for many different functions, like rescues and transports.

“It will be able to transport city personnel through an area normal vehicles can’t get through. A good example is our public utilities department,” said Hendrick.

There have been times public works employees needed access to areas like the sewer lift areas, and in the past, they would have to rent a large commercial vehicle to complete their work. The addition of the rescue truck allows the city to save some money, and have a vehicle ready to go at any time.

If an evacuation order is handed down and you are in an area that is known to flood, Chief Hendrick says everyone should follow the directions given.

“Listen to your local authorities. If you are given the advice to leave or evacuate you need to listen to those warnings. Don’t wait until the last minute,” he said.

The new rescue truck will be based at the Conway Public Safety facility, which is in the central part of town. If needed, it could also be utilized in a mutual aid request from other agencies.

