City of Georgetown offering sandbags as residents prepare for impacts of Hurricane Ian

Sandbags
Sandbags(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Georgetown is offering sandbags to residents ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The major storm is expected to bring heavy winds and rain to South Carolina on Friday.

The city will offer self-serve sandbags from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the old City Hall site at 120 North Fraser Street.

The limit is 10 bags per person.

There will also be on-site assistance with the sand bagging machine.

