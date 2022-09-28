Submit a Tip
Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive.

Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was under an acre in size.

HCFR also said no damage to vehicles or structures was reported, but those in the area may see smoke for an extended amount of time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

