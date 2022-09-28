Submit a Tip
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor.

The fire is under control with no reported injuries.

One person is displaced and will be offered assistance from the Red Cross.

This fire will be under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

