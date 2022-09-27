Woman wins $3M ‘over-serving’ lawsuit against now-closed Atlantic Beach bar

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County woman was awarded $3 million from a lawsuit alleging that a now-closed Atlantic Beach bar overserved a patron.

According to a lawsuit filed in May 2021, Tanya E. Boyle was the passenger of the 2011 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Terrence Clarida in late October 2020.

Boyle’s suit claims on Oct. 25, Clarida was overserved alcohol at Off The Hook, owned by Brenda Bromwell.

Bromwell is not the current owner of the bar located at 30th Ave. S. in Atlantic Beach. That location, now known as The Sandbox was damaged by a two-alarm fire Monday morning.

After leaving the bar, Clarida drove the motorcycle south on Hwy. 17 near Myrtle Beach, with Boyle as a passenger, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Clarida was intoxicated and traveling too fast for the conditions which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.

Boyle suffered multiple injuries to her face, ankles, shoulders, knees, hips and hands in the crash, records state.

Court documents also show that Boyle had medical bills totaling over $164,000 after the crash.

She also suffered “nerve damage, scarring and disfigurement, psychological damages, and pain and suffering, according to court documents.

It appears the owner and the unnamed co-defendant ignored subpoenas and did not appear in court; therefore, the judge ruled in favor of Boyle.

“The Court record reflects an Entry of Default against Defendants on May 13, 2022, after proper service of the Summons and Complaint and no appearance by Defendants.”

Judge Kristie F. Curtis issued her ruling on August 31, 2022, awarding Boyle $3 million.

On April 27, 2021, Boyle filed suit against Clarida for $164,000 in damages due to injuries sustained in the crash. This case is still pending.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.