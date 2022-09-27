Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway.
Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire, with exposure to the exterior of a nearby structure.
There are no reported injuries.
This fire will be under investigation.
The City of Conway Fire Department also responded to this call.
This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.