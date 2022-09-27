Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vegas attraction closes after 3rd dolphin dies in 5 months: ‘All of us are heartbroken’

A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after a third mammal death at the attraction in five months. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A dolphin died over the weekend at an attraction on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts International announced that an 11-year-old dolphin named K2 died on Sept. 24 at The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

KVVU reports that the dolphin was receiving treatment for a respiratory illness.

The death of K2 marks the third dolphin to die at the facility since April. A 19-year-old dolphin named Maverick died earlier this month and a 13-year-old dolphin named Bella died in April.

“All of us are heartbroken over this tragic loss, especially our amazing animal health and care teams who love and care for our animals on a daily basis,” said Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao.

Kallao said that K2 was a joy to be around after being born at the facility. He said staff watched the dolphin grow and learn, from an infant to an adolescent and finally to an adult.

According to MGM, the attraction is currently closed until further notice after these recent deaths.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian remains a powerful category 3 hurricane and will likely reach category 4 strength later...
FIRST ALERT: Ian now an extremely dangerous hurricane, impacts to spread into the Carolinas starting Friday
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Parents concerned after schools in Horry County did not lockdown during deadly shooting 1 mile away
Cole Cooper
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody

Latest News

VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Surf Park to begin construction
.
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian potential impact on Fall Bike Rally
.
VIDEO: Florence County emergency management uses several tools to alert residents to Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's noon Tuesday update on Hurricane Ian's track