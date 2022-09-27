UofSC reschedules game against SC State due to Hurricane Ian impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WMBF) - The University of South Carolina is moving its game against South Carolina State University due to the threat of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Palmetto State.

Instead of happening Saturday at noon, the Gamecocks will take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We have been and continue to be in communication with the Governor’s Office and state officials, state and local law enforcement agencies including our campus police and emergency management officials, the Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the city of Columbia Police Department, the National Weather Service, other local authorities and the SEC regarding potential weather issues,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “Based on the current forecast and expected weather conditions as well as information from our campus, state and local law enforcement agencies, at this time, the University is confident in our ability to host the game on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium.”

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, our game against SC State has been moved to Thursday at 7:00PM.



All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Thursday night.

The university also said the reunion honoring the 2010-13 football teams has been postponed.

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 on Tuesday morning as it made landfall in Cuba. The Midlands are expected to see high winds and heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

