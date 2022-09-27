Submit a Tip
Toy companies aim to focus on adults this holiday season

Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.
Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Toy companies say they have a new target audience for gifts this holiday season.

Companies are looking towards adults as potential customers, and not just parents buying for their kids.

A Hasbro executive says the company is pitching collectibles and nostalgic products to adults because grown-up shoppers tend to be more invested in the brands that they played with as kids.

Hasbro expects strong demand for toy brands like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Star Wars and Marvel.

Mattel is also hoping to cash in on adults buying toys, particularly Hot Wheels. It is also partnering with Elon Musk’s Space-X to sell “Space-X inspired” collectible toys under the Matchbox brand.

