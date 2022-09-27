Submit a Tip
Tidelands reschedules 'In the Pink' Breast Cancer Awareness Walk ahead of Hurricane Ian

Tideland Health's "In the Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness Walk has been postponed to Saturday,...
Tideland Health's "In the Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness Walk has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 8 due to Hurricane Ian.(Source: Tidelands Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The impact of Hurricane Ian on the Grand Strand has forced Tidelands Health to postpone its breast cancer awareness walk.

The “In the Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk was set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 but has now been moved to Saturday, Oct. 8.

“The weather forecast really gave us no other option but to delay the In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk for a week,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation, which organizes the fundraising walk. “We thank our participants, sponsors and vendors for their understanding and flexibility. We look forward to seeing all of you Saturday, Oct. 8, in Murrells Inlet.”

All of the walkers who have registered for the event have been notified about the date change.

Online registration has now been extended until Friday, Oct. 7 at noon for those who want to participate.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network. The walk to the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will begin at 10 a.m.

This will be the first time in two years that the walk will take place in person, instead of virtually, due to the COVID pandemic.

