N.C. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Development Plan approved, state to receive $39.4 million for charging stations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Sept. 27 that North Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved. Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, N.C. is set to receive $39.4 million over fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”

According to North Carolina’s plan, which can be read here, the goals of the state will be broken down into two phases.

Phase one will focus on the development of NEVI-compliant charging stations among the state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs). Per the plan, AFCs across the state will be required to have electric vehicle charging stations no more than 50 miles apart. These stations will be required to be within one mile of the corridor.

For southeastern North Carolina, I-40, I-74 and U.S. 17 have been listed as AFCs. According to the plan, contracts are to be awarded in regards to phase one in the spring of 2023.

The second phase of the plan, according to the release, will focus on community-based charging needs. The state hopes that improvements in this sector will improve public accessibility to charging stations and assist electric vehicle-related jobs.

In total, North Carolina expects approximately $109 million will be needed over the course of five years to complete this project. According to the USDOT announcement, additional funding for projects will be available in the coming years.

For more information about the North Carolina Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, please review it here. The attached document also provides information on future community engagement opportunities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Sept. 27 that North Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved. (NCDOT)

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Sept. 27 that North Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved. (NCDOT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.