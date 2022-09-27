Submit a Tip
Nashville Songwriters in the Round is looking to raise money for Healthy Learners

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This event is an one of a kind “behind the music” concert featuring Nashville songwriters who have penned classics for some of the top names in music.

It is a magical evening with rare acoustic performances with the people who create the music you know and love.

Healthy Learners works collaboratively with communities, schools, healthcare providers and families to remove health barriers to learning through screening, referral and access to medical services.

