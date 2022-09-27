Myrtle Beach surf park gets final approval from city council

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final motion to start building the new surf park.

Out of the six city council members and Mayor Brenda Bethune, only one council member did not want to sell the acres needed for Surf Works.

Regardless, there were enough votes for it to pass.

Co-developer of American Surf Parks, Phil Dixon said they couldn’t be more excited for construction to finally start.

Dixon said this new surf park is going to be a landmark destination for the east coast.

“It’s just a totally new thing. It’ll be the largest pool in the state of South Carolina, and one of the largest in the country,” said Dixon. “And, you know, those things go through a little different process in getting permitted and you know, we’ve gone through all that. Now we’re ready to start construction.”

He said the park was supposed to open in 2023, but because of delays, it’s been pushed back two years which means it’s not set to open until 2025.

Although this has been a tedious process, Dixon said he’s looking forward to getting on-site even though before construction starts, crews with Surf Works will have to remove a lot of extra dirt.

”Six months to a year, we’ve been working on permitting the property,” said Dixon. “So, we are permitted to start site work so, now we’ll go through the closing process with the city, then we’ll get the land officially purchased, and then we can start construction right away.”

