Myrtle Beach officials provide tips for storm readiness, how to stay prepared

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Myrtle Beach are providing tips for everyone in preparation for the effects the Grand Strand will feel from Hurricane Ian.

“Signing up for our emergency alerts from our ReGroup mass notification system is a great way to stay informed,” said Dana Rush, with Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division.

Rush says over 1,200 people have signed up for the free alerts.

“Some of the alerts can be from public safety, and public works alerts in case there is a disruption of power service. We also will have weather alerts, ahead of and during a storm,” said Rush.

Part of being prepared is having a plan of action. Knowing your nearest evacuation route, in case you need to leave your home is very important. In Horry County, there are three evacuation zones; A,B and C. Those zones are most susceptible to life-threatening conditions.

Having an emergency kit, with up-to-date items is also important.

“You want to have canned foods, with a can opener, water, wet wipes, copies of important documents, a radio with batteries, and a flashlight should be in your emergency kit,” said Rush.

It is also important to make sure your smartphone is up-to-date with the latest software.

“You want to make sure you’re backing up your device prior to an emergency. Whether you’re using an iOS system or a google device, you can always back it up,” said Bobby Crump, director of sales for AT&T.

After the storm rolls through, there could be stress on your cellular network, and making calls could be difficult. Crump says your best bet is to text, not call.

“You want to make sure to use text, instead of trying to call. In the event that the network is congested, it’s easier to send out a text,” said Crump.

One of the biggest things to keep in mind is to remain calm. Authorities across our state are also preparing to step in with help and resources if necessary.

