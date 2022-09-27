McMaster, state officials to hold briefing on state’s response to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster will provide information Tuesday afternoon on South Carolina’s response to Hurricane Ian and its impacts.

The governor will be joined by state emergency management leaders at 4 p.m. for a news conference. WMBF News will carry the news conference live on our website and on Facebook Live.

The news conference will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

HURRICANE IAN | Updates on Hurricane Ian and its impacts to the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Tuesday morning in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane and then moved out into the Gulf of Mexico where it is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida.

Once it moves through Florida, Ian will start to rapidly weaken as it passes into southern Georgia and the central or western Carolinas from Friday through Sunday.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days as remnants of Ian will bring nasty weather for the start of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.