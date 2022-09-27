Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Jeopardy! fans ‘mixed’ on social media about possible new bonus rule

FILE - Producers for the show say the bonus gives players a chance to go home with money, with...
FILE - Producers for the show say the bonus gives players a chance to go home with money, with or without a win.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeopardy! might be making a change to its rulebook.

The long-time TV quiz show is considering a cash bonus for contestants who correctly answer an entire column of questions consecutively.

Executive Producer Mike Davies says this bonus would not affect the outcome of the game, and would just be a side benefit for the player who does it successfully.

Producers for the show say the bonus gives players a chance to go home with money, with or without a win.

Jeopardy! champion Austin Rogers says if this rule is adopted, some players may look at the game board differently.

“Let’s go back in the history of the game, back in the day, in the olden times, you used to play linearly. And the writers of Jeopardy!... they write their category top-down. And they are creating, in their head, a little narrative that they want to take the players and the viewers along with,” Rogers said.

“The example I give is - if at the top of a category it might say ‘Matterhorn’, and you might say, ‘Is it Matterhorn or Mote Blanc?’ And then at the bottom, they’ll have the opposite one and you’ll only learn that if you go down the category. Now, of course, is that the best way to play? No.” he said.

“You want to optimize with what the so-called forest bounds, perfected by James Holzhour, which is hunting, picking, building up money and then going targeted for the Daily Double... So we’re going to have some Jeopardy! boffins down the road right now, probably calculating what is the new optimum way to play. Is it to go for those bonuses or is it to just go for the hunt-and-pick daily double model?” Rogers said.

Opinions about the new rule have been mixed on social media.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian remains a powerful category 3 hurricane and will likely reach category 4 strength later...
FIRST ALERT: Ian now an extremely dangerous hurricane, impacts to spread into the Carolinas starting Friday
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Parents concerned after schools in Horry County did not lockdown during deadly shooting 1 mile away
Cole Cooper
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody

Latest News

VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Surf Park to begin construction
.
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian potential impact on Fall Bike Rally
.
VIDEO: Florence County emergency management uses several tools to alert residents to Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's noon Tuesday update on Hurricane Ian's track