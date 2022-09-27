Florence police searching for missing at-risk man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is considered at risk.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, 71-year-old Perry Blakney was last seen Sept. 26 at 1209 Harmony Street, driving a 2021 dark silver Toyota Highlander.

He is described as 6-foot-2 and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white polo shirt, black jeans, tennis shoes and possibly a “Dallas Cowboys” hat.

Blakney has dementia and other health factors which put him at risk.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.