Florence County emergency management uses several tools to alert residents to Hurricane Ian

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the path of Hurricane Ian still uncertain, leaders across the Pee Dee are preparing and issuing communication through several different mediums to residents.

Facebook posts, Instagram posts, tweets, emails, and phone calls are all being used to remind those who live in Florence County ways they can keep themselves and their families safe.

Right now, Kristy Burch, the deputy director for Emergency Management with Florence County, said it’s important to stay calm but to also do simple tasks, such as getting extra food and water, making a plan for pets and charging all electronics.

“We want to make sure they have finalized their preparedness plans, even though this storm is not coming in from the coastal side, it could come in as we’ve had other storms do just as much damage,” said Burch.

Burch added it’s important to get plans in place as early as possible. She also reminds Florence County residents the importance of registering for the county’s emergency alert system, Ever Bridge.

”Unfortunately for our area. we are getting pretty good at responding to and recovering from disasters. All the way back to the 2013 ice storm, so we’ve had multiple events that unfortunately our residents are getting really well prepared for, even though we don’t want them to have to deal with these kinds of things, they do know what to do,” said Burch.

