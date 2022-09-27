FIRST ALERT: Ian now an extremely dangerous hurricane, impacts to spread into the Carolinas starting Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After crossing Cuba, Hurricane Ian is now intensifying once again over the very warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean. After landfall in Florida, Ian will weaken to a tropical storm as it enters South Carolina.

LATEST UPDATE

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 83.2 West. Ian is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today, pass west of the Florida Keys later tonight, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Ian remains a powerful category 3 hurricane and will likely reach category 4 strength later tonight. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds remain near 120 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Re-strengthening is expected later today through Wednesday. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Life-threatening storm surge is increasingly likely along the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning is in effect, with the highest risk from Naples to the Sarasota region.

Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in southwest and west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected overnight. Devastating wind damage is expected near the core of Ian.

Ian will make landfall in Florida late Wednesday. (WMBF)

Heavy rainfall will affect most of the Florida Peninsula for the next several days, spreading to the rest of the Southeast U.S. by Thursday and Friday, likely causing flash, urban, and small stream flooding. Considerable flooding is expected with widespread, prolonged moderate to major river flooding expected across central Florida.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Ian will make landfall as a very powerful and dangerous hurricane on the west coast of Florida late Wednesday or Wednesday night. Destructive winds, storm surge and dangerous flooding are likely.

Hurricane Ian will make landfall as a dangerous hurricane late Wednesday. (WMBF)

Ian will weaken to a tropical storm over northern Florida on Thursday and Friday and may briefly push back into the Atlantic Ocean. Even if this happens, wind shear and dry air will keep Ian from getting stronger over the water.

Ian could briefly re-emerge over the Atlantic on Friday, but no re-strengthening is expected thanks to wind shear and dry air. (WMBF)

The weakening tropical storm will then push into South Carolina by Friday night and Saturday and weaken to a tropical depression in North Carolina by Sunday

RAIN

Heavy rainfall will be the main threat from Ian from Friday through Saturday. Lighter rain is likely to begin late Thursday night and turn heavier through the day on Friday. By Friday afternoon into Friday night, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will rotate in off the Atlantic. These bands will be capable of dropping locally very heavy rain at times. The rainfall forecast has been adjusted upwards slightly with an average of 5 to 8 inches now expected along the Grand Strand with 3 to 5 inches likely for most inland areas. While major river flooding is not expected from this rainfall, flash flooding could develop during the heaviest downpours.

Very heavy rain will be likely at times on Friday and Saturday. (WMBF)

WIND

Ian will be weakening quickly once it comes ashore, but the combination of the remnants of Ian with high pressure to the north will result in gusty winds at times Friday and Saturday. Damaging winds are not expected, but gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible for most of the region. A few gusts to 45 mph will be possible along the beachfront especially Friday afternoon through Friday night. These winds could lead to an isolated power outage or two in a few locations.

Gusty winds will develop late Thursday through Friday night. (WMBF)

TORNADO

As we often see with the remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes, the risk of isolated tornadoes will likely develop by Friday into Saturday.

Rain bands pushing on shore on Friday will bring a risk of excessive rainfall and isolated tornadoes. (WMBF)

Bands of thunderstorms rotating on shore from the Atlantic will have the ability to rotate and produce an isolated tornado or two at times. The most likely time from arrives from Friday afternoon into Friday night before the risk quickly shuts down early Saturday.

A few isolated tornadoes will be possible Friday through early Saturday. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

On shore winds around the remnants of Ian will turn strong and gusty at times. This will result in higher than normal water levels and coastal flooding could develop around the time of high tide from Friday through Saturday. Coastal flooding could reach moderate levels during the high tide Friday afternoon and evening.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide on Friday and Saturday. (WMBF)

