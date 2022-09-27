ATF called in to help investigate man’s death in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released new details on a death investigation in the Lumber Bridge area.

The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Michael A. Morgan was found dead by a family member around 3:30 p.m. Monday at his home along Quick Road.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being investigated by its homicide division and the ATF is also helping with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not said how Morgan died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

