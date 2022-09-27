Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

ATF called in to help investigate man’s death in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released new details on a death investigation in the Lumber Bridge area.

The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Michael A. Morgan was found dead by a family member around 3:30 p.m. Monday at his home along Quick Road.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being investigated by its homicide division and the ATF is also helping with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not said how Morgan died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest forecast track for Ian.
FIRST ALERT: Ian forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane, Tropical Storm watches out for the LowCountry
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
Cole Cooper
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
Family and friends remembering loved one that died from a beach umbrella
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway to hold meeting on flood recovery, resilience
.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's noon Tuesday update on Hurricane Ian's track
Tideland Health's "In the Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness Walk has been postponed to Saturday,...
Tidelands reschedules ‘In the Pink’ Breast Cancer Awareness Walk ahead of Hurricane Ian
Here's the latest forecast track for Ian.
FIRST ALERT: Ian forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane, Tropical Storm watches out for the LowCountry