Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”(Zoological Society of London via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for “queen” at the UK’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who died over two weeks ago, once met the calf’s mom, Donna, when she opened the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian's track
FIRST ALERT: Ian is now a hurricane, expected to rapidly strengthen
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
Family and friends remembering loved one that died from a beach umbrella
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
WMBF Extra Point Logo
High school football games rescheduled due to possible tropical weather

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Matt Bullock provides update on Hurricane Ian at 12 p.m. Monday
.
VIDEO: 1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach
.
VIDEO: Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
.
VIDEO: New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man
.
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW.: Andrew's 8 a.m. Monday update on Hurricane Ian