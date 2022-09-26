Submit a Tip
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites

(Calletano C.)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- If you see a line of lights in the air, don’t fear: It’s the latest Starlink satellite launch.

Over 50 satellites to help increase Internet connectivity were launched on Sept. 24.

Another launch could happen on Sept. 30.

You can track the satellites here: https://satellitemap.space/?constellation=oneweb

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

