Robeson County woman dies after being shot in vehicle; investigation underway

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was fatally shot while in a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lynn Strong, 46, of Rowland, was taken to UNC Health Lumberton by family members after she was shot.

Strong was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Hwy 710 South and Tom M. Road in Rowland.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

