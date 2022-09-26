Submit a Tip
Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says

Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A police officer in South Carolina suffered a fatal heart attack during a fitness assessment Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department said officer Tyrell Owens-Riley went into cardiac arrest during the physical fitness portion of a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment.

Owens-Riley was rushed to the hospital by EMS but could not be revived.

According to a memorial page, Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

