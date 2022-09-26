Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room

Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room at Planet Fitness.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An employee at a Planet Fitness in Alabama was arrested for filming a woman while she undressed in a tanning bed room, according to authorities.

A woman using the tanning bed room at a gym located in Florence said she saw a cellphone camera recording her from under the door, court documents said. The woman reported it to the general manager and then reported it to the police, according to WAFF.

An investigator with the Florence Police Department arrived at the Planet Fitness and interviewed Jacob Keeton. During the interview, officials said Keeton admitted to recording the woman on his phone under the door, saying that he has a “foot fetish and sometimes it sexually arouses him.”

Keeton was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian's track
FIRST ALERT: Ian growing stronger in the Caribbean
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
Family and friends remembering loved one that died from a beach umbrella
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
Cole Cooper
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

.
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW.: Meteorologist Matt Bullock's 12:30 p.m. Monday update on Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Matt Bullock provides update on Hurricane Ian at 12 p.m. Monday
.
VIDEO: 1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach
.
VIDEO: Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
.
VIDEO: New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man