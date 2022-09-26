Pee Dee road reopens 5 years after stormwater pipe damage

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than five years after failed stormwater pipes closed it, the Dansing Street, Rodgers Avenue intersection is reopened.

The section of road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface.

The road was closed around March 2016 after several unsuccessful repairs to the crumbling asphalt.

The city inspected the pipes under the road and discovered they had failed and were undermining the asphalt, according to Ricky Sims, the Public Works and Utilities Service director.

“The existing corrugated metal pipe was failing and upgrading to concrete pipe will help a large section of Lake City with storm-water issues,” said Sims.

Repairs were postponed several times due to funding, weather, and supply issues, but finally began on Aug. 22, 2022, when contractors from Digging Deep Construction started rolling the 13 sections of 72-inch reinforced concrete pipe into place.

Stormwater from three different areas of the city as well as the natural creek that runs from the Dollar General on Highway 52, converge, cross underneath Dansing, and outflow into the lake at Lake City Park.

“It’s a tremendous amount of water,” said Sims.

Part of the delay on repairs was the oversized catch basin connecting those stormwater pipes.

“We already had the pipe sections for several months and delivery of the catch basin was being pushed back again,” said Sims. “We eventually decided to construct the catch basin on-site due to the supply-chain issues.”

Jurisdiction over the different aspects of the problem compounded the issue. That section of the road is maintained by the state and the stormwater system by the city.

In the end, the project was completed in a joint effort, with the city absorbing the approximate $56,000 labor costs, and the Department of Transportation donating the reinforced concrete pipe.

