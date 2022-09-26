Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.

According to the Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division, 1,267 people have signed up for the ReGroup Mass Notification System.

The emergency management division said that it is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and it could be using the tool later in the week to send out important information to residents about the storm.

The system is not only just for Myrtle Beach residents. Visitors can also sign up for alerts during their stay in the Grand Strand to help them make their way around town or know when a specific road is closed off.

