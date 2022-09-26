Submit a Tip
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

Cell Phone
Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.

According to the Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division, 1,267 people have signed up for the ReGroup Mass Notification System.

The emergency management division said that it is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and it could be using the tool later in the week to send out important information to residents about the storm.

The system is not only just for Myrtle Beach residents. Visitors can also sign up for alerts during their stay in the Grand Strand to help them make their way around town or know when a specific road is closed off.

If you want to receive emergency notifications, you can scan the QR code or CLICK HERE to sign up.

You can also download the WMBF First Alert Weather and the WMBF News app to get updates on the storm’s track as they come in from the National Weather Service.

GET OUR APPS | Download the WMBF First Alert Weather and WMBF News apps for your favorite streaming device

