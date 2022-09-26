Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space Agency is capturing images and videos of the mission.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is preparing to crash into a moon as part of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test Monday.

NASA is deliberately directing a spacecraft to hit Dimorphos, the moon that orbits around the Didymos asteroid.

The impact won’t demolish Dimorphos, but it is expected to leave a crater.

If the mission goes as planned, it will change the motion of a celestial body in outer space – something that has never happened before.

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space Agency is capturing images and videos of the mission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is now a hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Ian is now a hurricane, expected to rapidly strengthen
Motorcycle crash
2-motorcycle crash injures 3, kills 1 Sunday night
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
WMBF Extra Point Logo
High school football games rescheduled due to possible tropical weather

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach
.
VIDEO: Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
.
VIDEO: New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4