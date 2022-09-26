Submit a Tip
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say

The fish was released back into the river, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A massive catfish caught in Tennessee this weekend could break the state’s record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line, officials said.

Once out of the water, it weighed118 pounds and 7 ounces, was 54 inches long and 41 inches around.

Pending verification and certification, the huge fish would break the Tennessee record.

Burkhart successfully released the catfish back into the Cumberland River, according to officials.

“Now, this is a big blue!” wildlife officials said.

