LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian has officially become a hurricane as it gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Our team of meteorologists is providing in-depth updates for you on the storm’s track and the potential impacts it could have on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

We will send updates on Hurricane Ian as they come in from the National Weather Service.

You can download the WMBF First Alert Weather app and the WMBF News app to get those updates sent straight to your phone.

GET OUR APPS | Download the WMBF First Alert Weather and WMBF News apps for your favorite streaming device

HURRICANE CENTER | Information on hurricanes, evacuations and resources

You can also follow our team of meteorologists on Twitter and Facebook to get updates on Hurricane Ian.

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold:

Meteorologist Andrew Dockery:

Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst:

Meteorologist Matt Bullock:

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

