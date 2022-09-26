Horry County police asks for help identifying owner of dog found with serious injuries

**GRAPHIC WARNING: The injuries the dog has sustained has been blurred but may still be too graphic for some viewers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an animal investigation.

A female dog was found Sunday night along Highway 17 Bypass at Esso Road and Coventry Boulevard, near the South Strand Medical Center.

**GRAPHIC WARNING: The injuries the dog has sustained has been blurred but may still be too graphic for some viewers

The dog appears to have been pierced in the breast with a carabiner, which had chain links attached.

Horry County police are searching for the owner of this dog who was found Sunday night near South Strand Medical Center. Its breastbone appears to have been pierced with a carabiner. (Source: HCPD)

HCPD is trying to identify the dog’s owner or owners.

The dog is being safely held at the Horry County Animal Care Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County dispatch at 843-248-1520, the crime tips hotline at 843-915-8477 or reach out to the crime tips inbox at crimetips@horrycounty.org

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.